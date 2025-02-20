Countdown to TopBuild (BLD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TopBuild (BLD) will report quarterly earnings of $5.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.31 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TopBuild metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Specialty Distribution' will reach $568.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Installation' will reach $813.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit, as reported- Installation' to come in at $154.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $150 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution' of $84.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of TopBuild have experienced a change of -9.5% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

