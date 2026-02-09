Countdown to Toast (TOST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Toast (TOST) will report quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 380%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.62 billion, exhibiting an increase of 21.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Toast metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Financial technology solutions' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription services' at $253.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hardware and professional services' will reach $44.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subscription Annualized Recurring Run-Rate' will likely reach $1.05 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $832.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Payments Annualized Recurring Run-Rate' of $986.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $794.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR)' will reach $2.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.63 billion.

Toast shares have witnessed a change of -21.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TOST is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.