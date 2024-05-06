Countdown to Yeti (YETI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yeti (YETI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 38.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $334 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Yeti metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment' at $112.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Category- Drinkware' will reach $212.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Category- Other' should come in at $9.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale' will likely reach $148.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer' will reach $184.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- United States' of $274.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- International' stands at $59.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Yeti have demonstrated returns of -8.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), YETI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

