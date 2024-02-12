Countdown to Yelp (YELP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Yelp (YELP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 32.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $340.85 million, increasing 10.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Yelp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Transactions' to come in at $3.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Other services' should arrive at $12.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Advertising' will reach $325.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Paying Advertising Locations' will likely reach 551.67 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 545 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Yelp shares have recorded returns of +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), YELP will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.