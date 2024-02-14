Countdown to WillScot (WSC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that WillScot (WSC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $620.83 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some WillScot metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- North America Storage' at $231.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- North America Modular' of $389.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sale- New units' will likely reach $15.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Leasing and services revenue- Delivery and installation' will reach $101.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Leasing and services revenue- leasing' stands at $488.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America Storage' will reach $119.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.48 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America Modular' will reach $164.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $156.61 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for WillScot here>>>



Shares of WillScot have experienced a change of +17.1% in the past month compared to the +3.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WSC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.