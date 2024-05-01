Countdown to Wesco International (WCC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wesco International (WCC) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 35.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.3 billion, declining 4.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wesco International metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions' reaching $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions' will likely reach $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions' of $1.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Canada' to come in at $682.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will reach $3.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Other International' should arrive at $653.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wesco International here>>>



Shares of Wesco International have demonstrated returns of -10.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), WCC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

