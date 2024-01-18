Countdown to Webster Financial (WBS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial (WBS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.8%. Revenues are expected to be $674.82 million, down 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Webster Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 43.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40.3% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $67.25 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63.97 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $89.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $102.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Loan and lease related fees' will reach $20.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.63 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Deposit service fees' stands at $42.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Wealth and investment services' to come in at $7.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.02 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-interest income- Other income' of $12.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income' should come in at $599.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $616.37 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $584.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $602.38 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies' will reach $6.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Webster Financial here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Webster Financial have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, WBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.