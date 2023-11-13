Countdown to Walmart (WMT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart (WMT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. Revenues are expected to be $159.18 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Walmart metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Membership and other income' should come in at $1.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net Sales' at $157.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Walmart International' stands at $28.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Walmart U.S.' to come in at $107.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' will reach 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.2%.

Analysts forecast 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - With Fuel Impact' to reach 1.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact' reaching 2.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - With Fuel Impact' of 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' will likely reach 3.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net square footage - Sam's Club' will reach 80.30 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80.35 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International' will reach 13.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net square footage - Walmart U.S.' should arrive at 696.97 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 782.16 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Walmart have demonstrated returns of +4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WMT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

