Countdown to W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger (GWW) to post quarterly earnings of $9.58 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.28 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific W.W. Grainger metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' at $3.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Other' stands at $76.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Endless Assortment' will reach $762.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Analysts expect 'Total Reported Growth' to come in at 4.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' of $621.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $621 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment' will likely reach $56.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for W.W. Grainger here>>>



Shares of W.W. Grainger have demonstrated returns of -8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GWW is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.