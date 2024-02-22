Countdown to Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters (URBN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 82.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.49 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Urban Outfitters metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters Stores' reaching $369.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by brand- Anthropologie Stores' to come in at $678.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand- Free People Stores' should arrive at $332.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by brand- Nuuly' will reach $73.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +71.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Retail Operations' stands at $1.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People Stores' will reach 198. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 188.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Total URBN' to reach 705. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 708.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters' should come in at 262. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 263 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores' will likely reach 238. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 238.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change' of 5.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores - YoY change' at 12.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Free People Stores - YoY change' will reach 17.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15%.



Shares of Urban Outfitters have experienced a change of +11.3% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), URBN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

