Countdown to United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals (URI) to post quarterly earnings of $10.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.63 billion, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some United Rentals metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Equipment rentals' to reach $3.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Service and other revenues' reaching $78.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Contractor supplies sales' at $36.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Sales of new equipment' should come in at $52.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Sales of rental equipment' will reach $379.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Specialty- Equipment rentals' stands at $809.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- General Rentals- Equipment rentals' will reach $2.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Margin/Profit- Equipment rentals' should arrive at $1.29 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of rental equipment' of $188.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $241 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Margin/Profit- Service and other' to come in at $31.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Margin/Profit- Contractor supplies sales' will reach $10.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of new equipment' will likely reach $9.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8 million.



Over the past month, shares of United Rentals have returned -1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, URI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

