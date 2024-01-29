Countdown to UMB (UMBF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that UMB Financial (UMBF) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $361.63 million, declining 2.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some UMB metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)' will reach 64.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total earning assets' should come in at $37.72 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total noninterest income' stands at $133.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $125.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income (FTE)' to come in at $228.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $251.83 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $222.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $245.17 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Trading and investment banking' of $4.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.25 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Bankcard fees' will reach $19.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Noninterest income- Other' to reach $8.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.30 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will likely reach $21.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.76 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Brokerage fees' should arrive at $13.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.33 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trust and securities processing' will reach $67.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, UMB shares have recorded returns of -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UMBF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

