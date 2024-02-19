Countdown to Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, indicating an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $940.86 million, representing an increase of 4.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Travel + Leisure Co. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Vacation Ownership' will reach $789.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Travel and Membership' should come in at $154.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Travel and Membership' will reach $47.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $57 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Vacation Ownership' should arrive at $200.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $186 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Travel + Leisure Co. shares have witnessed a change of +4.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TNL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

