Countdown to Toll Brothers (TOL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Toll Brothers (TOL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 44.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.52 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Toll Brothers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Home Sales' will reach $2.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Land sales' of $82.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +386.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Closed/Delivered - Units' to come in at 2,461. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,492 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog - Units' will likely reach 7,080. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,574.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)' should arrive at $1,003.98. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $999.20.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net contracts - Units' will reach 2,858. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,333 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Backlog Price' stands at $1,033.84. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,105.90.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Selling Communities' at 385. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 350.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Backlog - Value' should come in at $7.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.38 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin- Home sales' will reach $642.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $657.22 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Toll Brothers here>>>



Shares of Toll Brothers have demonstrated returns of +19% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TOL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.