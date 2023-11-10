Countdown to TJX (TJX) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TJX (TJX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, indicating an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.05 billion, representing an increase of 7.3% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TJX metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' should arrive at $8.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- TJX International' at $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' of $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' will reach $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx' will reach 4.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total' reaching 4,929. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,793.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New Stores' will likely reach 46. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- TJX International' to come in at $82.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $98.45 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- TJX Canada' should come in at $225.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $203.19 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Profit- HomeGoods' stands at $192.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $172.74 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Profit- Marmaxx' to reach $1.13 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1 billion.



Shares of TJX have experienced a change of +2.4% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TJX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

