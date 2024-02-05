Countdown to Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters (TRI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.84 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Thomson Reuters metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Legal Professionals' should come in at $710.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals' at $363.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Global Print' to come in at $156.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Reuters News' will reach $207.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Corporates' stands at $405.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals' will likely reach $304.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $294 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates' will reach $146.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $135 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News' will reach $39.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print' should arrive at $51.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals' to reach $180.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $189 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Thomson Reuters here>>>



Thomson Reuters shares have witnessed a change of +4.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.