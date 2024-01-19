Countdown to Textron (TXT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Textron (TXT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, indicating an increase of 43% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.92 billion, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Textron metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Textron eAviation' will reach $14.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +142.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell' will reach $888.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems' will reach $331.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation' should come in at $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Finance' to reach $9.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Manufacturing' at $3.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial' of $885.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Textron Aviation' should arrive at $211.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $169 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Bell' reaching $86.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $71 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- Textron Systems' to come in at $38.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment profit- Industrial' stands at $50.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment profit- Manufacturing' will likely reach $308.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $312 million.



Shares of Textron have demonstrated returns of -2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

