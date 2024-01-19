Countdown to Teledyne (TDY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies (TDY) will report quarterly earnings of $5.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.45 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Teledyne metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Instrumentation' reaching $336.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Engineered Systems' to reach $111.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Digital Imaging' will reach $812.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' should come in at $184.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Instrumentation' will reach $88.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $79 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Digital Imaging' stands at $148.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $152 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' of $52.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $52.80 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Engineered Systems' at $11.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.30 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' will reach $51.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Digital Imaging' should arrive at $194.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $192.10 million.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Instrumentation' to come in at $90.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.60 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Engineered Systems' will likely reach $11.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.30 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Teledyne here>>>



Shares of Teledyne have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TDY is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.