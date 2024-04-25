Countdown to Sysco (SYY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco (SYY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $19.76 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sysco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Other' will likely reach $310.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- SYGMA' will reach $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'International Foodservice Operations' to reach $3.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'U.S. Foodservice Operations' should arrive at $13.95 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (GAAP)- Other' should come in at $10.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.84 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'OTHER- Gross Profit' will reach $79.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $79.45 million.

Analysts predict that the 'SYGMA- Gross Profit' will reach $166.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $166.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income adjusted for certain items (Non-GAAP)- International Foodservice Operations' at $79.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $67.05 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)- U.S. Foodservice Operations' reaching $910.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $867.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'International Foodservice Operations- Gross Profit' stands at $684.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $642.78 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S. Foodservice Operations- Gross Profit' of $2.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.55 billion.



Shares of Sysco have demonstrated returns of -5.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SYY is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

