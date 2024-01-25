Countdown to Stryker (SYK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker (SYK) to post quarterly earnings of $3.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9%. Revenues are expected to be $5.6 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Stryker metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine' will likely reach $2.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- MedSurg and Neurotechnology' should come in at $3.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees' of $604.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine' stands at $309.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- International' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- United States' reaching $4.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- United States' should arrive at $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- United States' will reach $596.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States' to reach $449.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- United States' to come in at $253.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine- International' at $81.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- International' will reach $694.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Stryker have returned +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, SYK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

