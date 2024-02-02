Countdown to Steris (STE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steris (STE) will report quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.34 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Steris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Healthcare' will reach $859.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Life Sciences' reaching $131.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Dental' to come in at $106.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies' will reach $242.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Service' will likely reach $39.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment' at $34.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +20% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables' should come in at $61.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment' of $246.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables' stands at $288.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service' should arrive at $313.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare' will reach $199.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $175.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income / (loss)- Life Sciences' to reach $50.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $45.25 million.



