Countdown to Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks (SBUX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. Revenues are expected to be $9.15 billion, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Starbucks metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores' at $7.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Other' stands at $484.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Channel Development' of $456.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- International' will reach $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- North America' will reach $6.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Store Sales - North America - Sales Growth' to reach 1.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12%.

Analysts expect 'Total Stores' to come in at 39,173. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 36,634.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth' reaching 0.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' should arrive at 1.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Licensed stores EOP' should come in at 18,982. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,979.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Company-operated stores EOP' will likely reach 20,173. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18,655 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Starbucks here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Starbucks have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Currently, SBUX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.