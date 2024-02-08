Countdown to SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from SS&C Technologies (SSNC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, indicating an increase of 6.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.39 billion, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SS&C Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services' should come in at $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related' stands at $251.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- License, maintenance and related' at $254.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Software-enabled services' to reach $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.



SS&C Technologies shares have witnessed a change of +0.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SSNC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

