Countdown to Spotify (SPOT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Spotify (SPOT) will announce quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 94.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.96 billion, increasing 22.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Spotify metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs)' should come in at 600.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 489 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Premium Subscribers' to reach 234.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 205 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ad-Supported MAUs' should arrive at 377.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 295 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Spotify here>>>



Shares of Spotify have experienced a change of +14.6% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SPOT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.