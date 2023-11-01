Countdown to Southern Co. (SO) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Southern Co. (SO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.38 billion, representing no change year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Southern Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Southern Power' will reach $812.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -31.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas' should come in at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power' should arrive at $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power' will reach $3.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power' will reach $500.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Income Available to Common- Southern Company Gas' to come in at $88.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $83 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Income Available to Common- Southern Power' reaching $88.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $95 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Income Available to Common- Mississippi Power' to reach $58.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Income Available to Common- Alabama Power' of $528.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $525 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Income Available to Common- Georgia Power' stands at $761.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $858 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Southern Co. here>>>



Shares of Southern Co. have experienced a change of +5.1% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

