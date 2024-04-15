Countdown to Snap-On (SNA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Snap-On (SNA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Snap-On metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' will likely reach $375.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Financial Services Revenue' stands at $96.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' will reach $454.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' will reach $523.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' reaching $68.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.30 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' at $56.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.80 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' should arrive at $126.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $131.70 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' should come in at $104.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $104.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Snap-On here>>>



Snap-On shares have witnessed a change of +0.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SNA is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.