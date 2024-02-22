Countdown to Smucker (SJM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smucker (SJM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.21 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Smucker metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' will reach $725.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' to come in at $435.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -42.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Consumer Foods' reaching $444.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' stands at $299.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Profit- U.S. retail coffee' at $205.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $204 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' will likely reach $86.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $109 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- U.S. retail consumer Foods' should arrive at $100.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $94.10 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' of $55.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.60 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Smucker here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Smucker have returned -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, SJM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.