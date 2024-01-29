Countdown to Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Selective Insurance (SIGI) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 31.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.11 billion, increasing 16.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Selective Insurance metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' reaching $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other income' will reach $3.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net investment income earned' to reach $98.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Underwriting expense ratio' will likely reach 32.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 32.1% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined ratio' of 93.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Loss and loss expense ratio' to come in at 61.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.4%.



Over the past month, Selective Insurance shares have recorded returns of +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SIGI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

