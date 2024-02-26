Countdown to Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) to post quarterly loss of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. Revenues are expected to be $77.8 million, up 36.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Schrodinger, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Software products and services' will likely reach $67.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +40.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Drug discovery' will reach $10.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Software- Professional services' of $2.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -40.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Software- Software maintenance' to reach $10.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +105.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Software- On-premise software' will reach $44.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Software- Hosted software' will reach $8.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +109.7% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Schrodinger, Inc. here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Schrodinger, Inc. have returned +12.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, SDGR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.