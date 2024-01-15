Countdown to Regions Financial (RF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Regions Financial (RF) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 28.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.8 billion, declining 10% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Regions Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 57.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 50.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (FTE)' stands at 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' will reach $138.14 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $140.48 billion.

Analysts expect 'Non-Accrual Loans' to come in at $689.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $503 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will likely reach 11.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Performing Assets' should come in at $687.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $516 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total risk-based capital ratio' reaching 13.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 9.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $569.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $600 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.40 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $1.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Wealth Management Income' at $112.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $108 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Regions Financial shares have witnessed a change of -6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

