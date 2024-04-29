Countdown to Regeneron (REGN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Regeneron (REGN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $10.14 per share, indicating an increase of 0.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.19 billion, representing an increase of 0.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Regeneron metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net product sales' at $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Collaboration' of $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other Revenue' to come in at $111.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- Total' will reach $2.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US' should come in at $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US' should arrive at $41.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW' reaching $41.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US' to reach $2.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- ROW' will likely reach $845.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Libtayo- US' will reach $163.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +48.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Libtayo- ROW' stands at $98.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +47.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Evkeeza- US' will reach $19.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.9% year over year.



Over the past month, Regeneron shares have recorded returns of -8.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), REGN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

