Countdown to Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Red Rock Resorts (RRR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 60% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $440.42 million, increasing 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Red Rock Resorts metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Room' of $44.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Las Vegas operations' will reach $439.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Casino' should arrive at $287.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Food and Beverage' to come in at $78.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Other' to reach $23.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Corporate and other' will reach $3.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas Operations' reaching $202.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $206.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Red Rock Resorts have demonstrated returns of +4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RRR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

