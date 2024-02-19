Countdown to RE/MAX (RMAX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that RE/MAX (RMAX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 31.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $77.19 million, exhibiting a decline of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific RE/MAX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Marketing Funds fees' will reach $21.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Continuing franchise fees' will reach $31.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Franchise sales and other revenue' will reach $6.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Broker fees' to come in at $9.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Annual dues' should arrive at $8.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for RE/MAX here>>>



Over the past month, shares of RE/MAX have returned -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, RMAX carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.