Countdown to Rayonier (RYN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rayonier (RYN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 54.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $235.94 million, exhibiting a decline of 3.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 22.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rayonier metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Real Estate' of $67.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Southern Timber' will reach $56.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Trading' should come in at $13.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- New Zealand Timber' will reach $59.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -17% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Pacific Northwest Timber' will reach $36.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Harvest Volume - Pacific Northwest Timber' to come in at 395.69 KTons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 397 KTons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income (Loss)- Southern Timber' stands at $12.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.70 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income (Loss)- Pacific Northwest Timber' should arrive at -$1.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.50 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Real estate' to reach $33.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.50 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income (Loss)- New Zealand Timber' at $2.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Rayonier here>>>



Rayonier shares have witnessed a change of -7.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RYN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.