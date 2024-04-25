Countdown to Prudential (PRU) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Prudential (PRU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.16 per share, indicating an increase of 18.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $14.78 billion, representing a decrease of 2.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Prudential metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- PGIM' will reach $962.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Group Insurance' of $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Life Planner operations' should come in at $2.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Gibraltar Life and Other operations' to reach $2.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses' stands at $9.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- International Businesses' reaching $5.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'AUM - Institutional customers' will reach 594.98 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 561.2 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'AUM - Retail customers' to come in at 338.66 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 314.4 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total assets under management and administration' at 1,666.28 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1575.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Management (at fair market value) - U.S. Businesses' will likely reach 121.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 126 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management (at fair market value) - International Businesses' should arrive at 17.75 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.3 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under administration' will reach 185.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 158.6 billion.



Prudential shares have witnessed a change of -3.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

