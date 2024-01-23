Countdown to Primis Financial (FRST) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Primis Financial (FRST) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 833.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $36.17 million, declining 10.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Primis Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 3.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 69.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 71.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $9.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.99 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $27.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.58 million.



Shares of Primis Financial have demonstrated returns of +0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FRST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

