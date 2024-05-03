Countdown to Primerica (PRI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Primerica (PRI) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $738.43 million, increasing 6.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Primerica metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $35.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' stands at $247.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other, net' to come in at $19.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net premiums' will reach $432.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products' of $48.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products' to reach $226.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance' will likely reach $439.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health' should come in at $18.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Client Asset Values' at $98.15 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $86.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Life Insurance Policies Issued' should arrive at 88,619. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84,561.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period' reaching 142,011. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 136,430.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Recruits' will reach 95,274. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93,540.



Over the past month, Primerica shares have recorded returns of -11.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

