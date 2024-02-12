Countdown to PRA Group (PRAA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group (PRAA) to post quarterly loss of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 185.4%. Revenues are expected to be $210.31 million, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PRA Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other revenue' will reach $4.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Portfolio income' should arrive at $190.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Changes in expected recoveries' of $16.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -50.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Cash Collections by Geography- Total Cash Collections' to reach $407.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for PRA Group here>>>



Over the past month, shares of PRA Group have returned +4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Currently, PRAA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.