Countdown to P&G (PG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Procter & Gamble (PG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, indicating an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $21.66 billion, representing an increase of 4.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain P&G metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Beauty' of $3.90 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Grooming' stands at $1.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Corporate' will reach $167.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Fabric & Home Care' will likely reach $7.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' to reach $5.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Health Care' will reach $3.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty' at 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G' reaching 4.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care' will reach 4.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care' should arrive at 6.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care' should come in at 5.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Earnings before income taxes- Beauty' to come in at $1.21 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year.



