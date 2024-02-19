News & Insights

Technology

Countdown to Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

February 19, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

The upcoming report from Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, indicating a decline of 25% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $325.64 million, representing an increase of 1.9% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 18.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pebblebrook Hotel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other operating' will reach $34.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Room' should arrive at $206.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Same-Property RevPAR growth rate' will reach 6.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 25.6% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $62.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $59.84 million in the same quarter last year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Pebblebrook Hotel here>>>

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have demonstrated returns of +0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PEB is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

See This Stock Now for Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.