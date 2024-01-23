Countdown to Pathward (CASH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Pathward Financial (CASH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 51.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $165.42 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pathward metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 70.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 68.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 6.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $6.89 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.93 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total NonInterest Income' of $56.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $65.78 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $108.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.06 million.



Shares of Pathward have demonstrated returns of -0.86% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CASH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

