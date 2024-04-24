Countdown to Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paramount Global-B (PARA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 277.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.69 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 15.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Paramount Global-B metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer' of $1.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +24.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- TV Media' should arrive at $5.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment' to come in at $520.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other' at $752.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription' should come in at $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +26.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Advertising' will reach $5.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical' to reach $143.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other' stands at $337.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription' reaching $2.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- TV Media- Advertising' will reach $2.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Licensing and other' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global Paramount Subscribers' will likely reach 69.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Paramount Global-B shares have recorded returns of +12.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PARA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

