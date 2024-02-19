Countdown to Outfront Media (OUT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Outfront Media (OUT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $496.22 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Outfront Media metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP Billboard Revenues- U.S. Media' at $367.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP Transit and other Revenues- U.S. Media' will reach $102.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-GAAP Total revenues- U.S. Media' reaching $469.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP Total revenues- Other' to reach $26.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Transit and other Revenues- Other' will reach $6.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP Billboard Revenues- Other' will reach $20.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Billboard' will likely reach $389.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Transit and other' of $107.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Other- Adjusted OIBDA' to come in at $7.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.40 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S.- Adjusted OIBDA' should come in at $157.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $163.70 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $39.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Outfront Media have demonstrated returns of -4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OUT is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

