Countdown to O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $9.02 per share, indicating an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.83 billion, representing an increase of 5.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain O'Reilly Automotive metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' of 3.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Square footage - Total' to come in at 46.57 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44.6 Msq ft.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 6,154. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,971.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores opened' should arrive at 42. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales per weighted-average square foot' will reach $82.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.39 million.



Over the past month, O'Reilly Automotive shares have recorded returns of +11.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORLY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

