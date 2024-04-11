Countdown to Omnicom (OMC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omnicom (OMC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.58 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Omnicom metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Advertising & Media' will reach $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Execution & Support' should arrive at $252.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Healthcare' reaching $311.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Public Relations' will likely reach $378.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Asia Pacific' stands at $416.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- North America' should come in at $1.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Middle East and Africa' of $80.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Europe' will reach $987.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Organic Revenue Growth - Advertising' to reach 5.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.1% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Revenue Growth - Public relations' at 0.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.8%.

Analysts expect 'Organic Revenue Growth - Latin America' to come in at 8.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.2%.



Over the past month, shares of Omnicom have returned -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, OMC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

