Countdown to NXP (NXPI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.18 per share, indicating a decline of 0.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.13 billion, representing an increase of 0.2% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some NXP metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Automotive' of $1.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other' reaching $398.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Industrial & IoT' will reach $581.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Mobile' to come in at $343.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, NXP shares have recorded returns of -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NXPI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

