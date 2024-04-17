Countdown to Nucor (NUE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nucor (NUE) will report quarterly earnings of $3.62 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.04 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nucor metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales to external customers- Raw materials' stands at $452.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales to external customers- Sheet' will reach $2.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Steel mills' should arrive at $4.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Steel products' should come in at $2.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -20.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' reaching 4,685.46 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,804 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' of 1,100.29 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,035 $/Ton.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products' will likely reach 245.04 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 279 KTon.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling' will reach 102.34 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 101 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products' at 240.32 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 275 KTon.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet' will reach 2,379.05 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,384 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars' to come in at 1,406.40 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,550 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural' to reach 420.83 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 440 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Nucor have experienced a change of +0.6% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NUE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

