Countdown to Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) will announce quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 87.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.99 billion, increasing 31.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Norwegian Cruise Line metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Onboard and other' stands at $652.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Passenger ticket' to reach $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +31.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Occupancy percentage' reaching 98.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Passengers carried' should arrive at 706,780. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 551,344 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Norwegian Cruise Line here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned -8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, NCLH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.