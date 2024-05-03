Countdown to News Corp. (NWSA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that News Corp. (NWSA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 44.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.48 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific News Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenuesby Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones' of $549.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing' to come in at $522.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media' at $557.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Subscription Video Services' will reach $476.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services' to reach $390.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Dow Jones' should arrive at $115.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $109 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- News Media' should come in at $30.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'EBITDA- Digital Real Estate Services' will reach $104.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- Book Publishing' stands at $58.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBITDA- Subscription Video Services' will likely reach $71.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $68 million in the same quarter last year.



News Corp. shares have witnessed a change of -6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NWSA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

