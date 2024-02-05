Countdown to New York Times (NYT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that New York Times Co. (NYT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $680.88 million, exhibiting an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some New York Times metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Total digital-only subscription revenues' stands at $291.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Advertising Revenues- Total Digital' will reach $113.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Advertising Revenues- Total Print' at $62.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription' reaching $429.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other' to come in at $74.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Print subscription revenues- Domestic home delivery subscription' should come in at $123.85 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Print subscription revenues- Single-copy, NYT International and other subscription' will reach $14.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Advertising' of $176.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subtotal print subscription revenues' will likely reach $138.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Digital-only subscriptions' will reach 9,604. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,260.

Analysts forecast 'Total subscriptions Digital & Print' to reach 10,264. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,980.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Print subscriptions' should arrive at 660. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 720.



